PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening its second location in the Pittsburgh area this week.

The club is making its long-awaited debut in Ross Township. The membership-only store is at the former Northway Elementary School off McKnight Road.

There will also be an on-site gas station with discounted fuel prices. The doors open Friday.

The South Fayette location opened in December.