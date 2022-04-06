By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – BJ's Wholesale Club is opening its second location in the Pittsburgh area this week.
The club is making its long-awaited debut in Ross Township. The membership-only store is at the former Northway Elementary School off McKnight Road.
There will also be an on-site gas station with discounted fuel prices. The doors open Friday.
The South Fayette location opened in December.