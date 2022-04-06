By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — The suspect in the shooting that left a student injured at Erie High School is in custody.

A student was injured in a shooting at Erie High School on Tuesday morning. The teenager was being treated at a hospital and was stable, school officials said.

Police converged on the school building on Cherry Street just after 9:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The school was put “on hard lockdown” while police secured the building, Erie Schools officials said.

The suspect ran from the school building, Pennsylvania state police said. On Wednesday, Erie police said the suspect turned himself in.

Read the school’s full letter to the community here:

During the morning hours, police warned the public to stay away from the area. Officers searched the campus and allowed everyone to leave classroom by classroom.

Just before 1 p.m., Erie police said all students and staff were safely dismissed. Law enforcement have cleared the scene and the school building was released back to the Erie School District.

“We are devastated and angered by this senseless tragedy, and we are all hoping for the full and speedy recovery of the student involved. I want to thank district and city police for their very prompt response,” Erie’s Public Schools Superintendent Brian Polito said.

Erie Police confirm that a single individual at Erie High School has been shot. The individual is in good condition and has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow as we receive it. Please continue to avoid the area. — City of Erie, Pennsylvania (@CityofEriePA) April 5, 2022

All students and staff have been dismissed from Erie High School. Erie Police Dept. have cleared the scene and are releasing it back to the Erie School District. Please follow Erie's Public Schools for continued updates. @eriesd @CityofEriePA — Erie Police Dept. (@eriepolice) April 5, 2022

State police are assisting Erie’s Public Schools police and the Erie Bureau of Police in the investigation.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania, released this statement through Twitter:

“I’m monitoring this horrible situation and my office is in contact with local officials, ready to offer support. My prayers are with the family of the victim and the students and faculty at Erie High School.”

The district has cancelled classes for Erie High School students for the rest of the week. Next week, the entire district will be on spring break.

Erie’s Public Schools are also making counseling available to students, staff and parents if they want it. The services are available at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology on East Avenue. Additional locations may be added.