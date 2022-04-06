GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A trip to the gas station turned into a frightening experience for a Westmoreland County woman.

Police said a man waited for the victim to fill up her SUV before stealing the vehicle.

Angela Piper told KDKA-TV that she was filling up her tank when she set her eyes on Darryl Higgins just as he walked out of the Greensburg Sunoco gas station.

“He was watching me, and I was watching him,” Piper said.

Police said with an alleged stolen soda from the station in hand and just blue socks on his feet, Higgins headed toward Piper and got too close for comfort.

“The first thing I thought was I got to be careful,” Piper said.

In the blink of an eye, Higgins allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat of the still-running car and took off.

“He looked at me and he drove off,” Piper said. “I screamed, ‘He stole my car.'”

Police said another customer saw what happened and followed Higgins as he took off down a walking trail and toward Lynch Field.

Investigators said a video shows the stolen car with Higgins at the wheel. Police said Piper left her phone in the car and they tracked it until New Alexandria, where it died. Piper said she’s thankful that is the only thing that happened.

“That was one of my biggest fears happening to me,” Piper said. “So, it happened and I’m alive and I’m glad I’m alive. If I can help anybody, put your keys in your hand and lock your car doors.”

Higgins is currently on the run and is believed to possibly be headed to Indiana, Pennsylvania.