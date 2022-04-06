By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A local woman is on a mission to serve the hungry.

For five years, with the help of her son and grandchildren, Marlene Banks has been serving the community a warm meal. Not for any reason other than out of the goodness of her heart and love for her community.

“You don’t have to be homeless to be hungry,” Banks said.

As soon as 6 p.m. rolls around, Banks and her crew at Welcome to the Table are busy. Every Wednesday, the group serves a warm meal through a pick-up service at Sto-Rox High School. One after another, people arrive faster than they can be served.

It was an idea five years ago that grew into something much bigger than ever thought. Banks, a longtime McKees Rocks resident and employee of the district, said she wanted to serve her community in some way.

She told her son what she was thinking and he got on board. Ever since then, the family has been hosting Wednesday night meals for anyone who wants or needs

“Our donations come from people with kind hearts,” Banks said. “Our community, some of our businesses, some organizations, and when we get low, myself. Our team members, we’re not afraid to chip in and make sure that people have a meal every week.”

The family is busy throughout the week planning the menu, shopping and prepping the food. It is a huge commitment, but Banks said it is a blessing.