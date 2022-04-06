IMPERIAL, Pa. (KDKA) — An Allegheny County mother is accused of trying to drown her 1-year-old daughter in a hotel bathtub.

Rainelle Wolfe is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail. Police say the 22-year-old woman tried to drown her daughter inside the Drury Hotel in Robinson Township.

Police said Wolfe was living at the hotel with her two daughters, who are 1 and 2 years old, and another person. The authorities said a witness told them that Wolfe got mad after her 1-year-old daughter soiled herself.

According to the criminal complaint, Wolfe slapped the baby twice on her stomach, took her by the arms, and threw her in the bathtub to try to clean her up.

Once there were 1 to 2 inches of water in the tub, Wolfe started swearing and yelling at the baby, according to the complaint. The complaint goes on to say that the witness said Wolfe pushed the baby’s head to the bottom of the tub, pinning her so half her face was partially submerged in water for about eight to 10 seconds.

When she allowed the baby back up, the 1-year-old coughed up water, the complaint said. Wolfe then left the room, leaving the baby in the tub with the water still running.

When police went to the hotel, they said they found Wolfe’s room in disarray, with clothes and food scattered.

A former neighbor of Wolfe said Wolfe lived in Imperial for almost a year.

“She’s not a good mother,” Carol Pendexter said. “Because she left her kids in the apartment by themselves.”

Wolfe is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said the baby is doing OK and she and her sister are staying with a grandparent.