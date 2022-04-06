By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Rock climbers will have to find a new place to climb now following an announcement from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

On Tuesday, the game commission along with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced the closure of all rock-climbing activities on State Game Lands 51 and 138 in Fayette County.

Both of those lands are known for their rugged sandstone formations which make them a popular destinations for rock climbers.

However, those formations are also a critical habitat for rare, threatened, or endangered wildlife species.

The increased climbing activity wore away lichens and moss on the rock faces as well as cleared vegetation and that has degraded the habitat, impacting the reptile, amphibian, and mammal species using it.

“While state game lands importantly provide the public with places to hunt, trap and otherwise lawfully enjoy the outdoors, maintaining habitat that supports wildlife species, and protecting those species, is integral to the game lands system and the mission of the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “The daily carrying out of that mission is a big reason why we have the wildlife we do in Pennsylvania and places to enjoy it.”

Despite the closing of rock-climbing activities, the Game Commission’s Southwest Regional Director Jason Farabaught did note that rock climbers are typically respectful of wildlife conservation.

More information on why rock climbing is closed and where other sites are open, head to this link.