By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A portion of McKnight Road is closed after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Wednesday.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The authorities added that there is no foul play or intoxication suspected by the driver.
Ross Township police said McKnight Road southbound is closed at the Babcock Boulevard off-ramp, with southbound traffic being diverted onto Babcock Boulevard.
“Access to McKnight Road South is also closed at Nelson Run Road. Please seek an alternative route.￼Drive safely,” police said in a Facebook post.
Police are investigating.
