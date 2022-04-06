By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — After a scary-looking crash into the boards last week during a game in Minnesota, forward Jason Zucker returned to practice Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Penguins.READ MORE: Colorado Avalanche Beat Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4, Clinch Playoff Spot
Zucker skated with the team in their usual black jersey.
After practice, head coach Mike Sullivan said Zucker will travel with the team to New York for a game against the Rangers on Thursday night. His status is day-to-day.
Zucker returned to the lineup last Thursday in Minnesota after missing quite a bit of time due to core muscle surgery. However, he left in the second period and didn’t return after a hard crash into the boards.
He did not play in the home-and-home series against the Colorado Avalanche while being evaluated by doctors.
In addition, Brock McGinn skated Wednesday for the first time since sustaining an injury. He was wearing a gray no-contact jersey. He has missed 12 games.MORE NEWS: Evgeni Malkin Scores 78th Career Game-Winning Goal, Now Tied For Most In Franchise History
