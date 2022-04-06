By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — After a scary-looking crash into the boards last week during a game in Minnesota, forward Jason Zucker returned to practice Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Zucker skated with the team in their usual black jersey.

After practice, head coach Mike Sullivan said Zucker will travel with the team to New York for a game against the Rangers on Thursday night. His status is day-to-day.

After participating in today's team practice, Coach Sullivan confirms that Jason Zucker is day-to-day and will make the trip with the team to New York. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 6, 2022

Zucker returned to the lineup last Thursday in Minnesota after missing quite a bit of time due to core muscle surgery. However, he left in the second period and didn’t return after a hard crash into the boards.

He did not play in the home-and-home series against the Colorado Avalanche while being evaluated by doctors.

In addition, Brock McGinn skated Wednesday for the first time since sustaining an injury. He was wearing a gray no-contact jersey. He has missed 12 games.

