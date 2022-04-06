By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A plan for more apartments in Downtown Pittsburgh is one step closer to getting the green light.
The former GNC headquarters on Wood Street would be home to the new units.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the city planning commission has approved the developer’s plan.
It would flip the building into a 254-unit apartment complex.
The next step would be to get approval from city council.