By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to make pierogies at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the South Side on Wednesday.

The pierogi-making operation is a weekly activity that raises money for the Ukrainian relief drive.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald joined the volunteers on Wednesday morning to roll out the dough.

This aid effort’s been underway since the war started. One of the organizers said it began as a way to collect donations for her hometown.

When she started collecting donations to help her hometown.

“We pack for orphanage houses and refugees at my hometown where the monastery accepted over 100 people,” Lesya Jurgovsky said.

If you’d like to buy pierogies — they’re available Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church on South 7th Street. Click here for more information.

The church is also collecting donated medical supplies and first aid kits to send to Ukraine.