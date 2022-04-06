New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31

Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).

Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet EvanovichThe second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.

First Group of Grammy Performers AnnouncedThe Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.

ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: ParamountViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.

Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To WinSeason 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!