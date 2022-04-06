By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot overnight.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Daytime Expected To Be Dry, Nighttime Rain On The Way
According to Pittsburgh Police, two people arrived at the Zone 5 station with gunshot wounds and police helped them get to the hospital.READ MORE: Ailing From Allergies: Treatments And Cures For Seasonal Allergies
Their conditions are unknown.
Police are working to learn where the people were shot.MORE NEWS: FDA And Health Experts To Meet Wednesday To Discuss Future Of COVID-19 Boosters
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details