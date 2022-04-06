CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot overnight.

According to Pittsburgh Police, two people arrived at the Zone 5 station with gunshot wounds and police helped them get to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police are working to learn where the people were shot.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details