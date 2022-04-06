By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Dispatchers said crews were called for a two-alarm fire at the Virginia Manor Apartments on Virginia Avenue just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Photos from neighbors show bright flames and heavy smoke pouring from windows.
The deputy chief said everyone was able to get out safely but a dog died.
It’s unclear what started the fire.