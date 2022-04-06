CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Elizabeth Township, Fire, Local TV, McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – No one was injured but a dog was killed when flames broke out at an apartment building in McKeesport.

READ MORE: DA Won't File Charges In Death Of Man Shot, Killed In Jeannette

Dispatchers said crews were called for a two-alarm fire at the Virginia Manor Apartments on Virginia Avenue just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the apartments, which had heavy damage in one spot. Crews were still on the scene a little after 3 p.m.

READ MORE: 3 Whitehall Businesses Hit With Consumer Alert Over Sewage Backup

(Photo: NewsChopper2/KDKA)

(Photo: NewsChopper2/KDKA)

Photos from neighbors show bright flames and heavy smoke pouring from windows.

The deputy chief said everyone was able to get out safely but a dog died.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania State Police Settle Profiling, Immigration Suit For $865K

It’s unclear what started the fire.