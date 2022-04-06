By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – No one was injured but a dog was killed when flames broke out at an apartment building in McKeesport.

Dispatchers said crews were called for a two-alarm fire at the Virginia Manor Apartments on Virginia Avenue just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the apartments, which had heavy damage in one spot. Crews were still on the scene a little after 3 p.m.

Photos from neighbors show bright flames and heavy smoke pouring from windows.

The deputy chief said everyone was able to get out safely but a dog died.

BREAKING: There’s still an active scene here at Virginia Manor Apartments in Elizabeth Township. These are pictures a neighbor sent us. The fire is now out. The deputy fire chief said everyone got out safely, however, a dog died. It’s unclear what started the fire. pic.twitter.com/f5BnBHc7hr — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) April 6, 2022

It’s unclear what started the fire.