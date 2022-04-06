PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most of today will be dry.

One of the things I always think about when working on the forecast is what will the weather be as my daughters head to school and when I am walking to pick up my youngest after school each day.

Right Now: Rain moving out. Most of the ‘day’ will be dry and warm with highs in the mid-60s.

Alert: More rain is expected tonight. General showers and perhaps a general thunderstorm overnight. Rain totals could once again be decent. Through 4 a.m., we’ve seen just shy of 0.7” of an inch of rain in Pittsburgh. This system overperformed what the data was indicating. Not surprising for a system fueled by Gulf water.

Aware: The back half of the workweek will likely see more rain than what we’ve already seen with winter-type precip expected at times over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday.

Both time periods are looking dry with maybe an isolated shower or light rain lingering for the morning hours. This may impact the kids at the bus stop or you as you are heading into work. It looks like roads will be dry for the morning commute for most out there with damp conditions ‘off-pavement.’

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s so it is notably warmer than it has been earlier in the week.

Highs today will soar to the mid-60s so we will be around 5-10 degrees warmer than where we were yesterday. Rain chances return around 5 p.m. tonight with scattered showers through 7 p.m. and then more widespread rain rolling in for the rest of the morning. You should expect to see another half-inch of rain falling overnight, pushing our 48 hour total to more than an inch region-wide.

While general thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, we are dealing with mostly showers rolling in overnight similar to what we saw over the last 24 hours.

Looking ahead, while rain totals won’t be as high, the chance for rain (and even at times snow showers) will continue over the entire day on Thursday and Friday. It will be windy with mostly cloudy skies. Similar to days where we are dealing with snow squalls, there will be periods of dry conditions followed by a decent amount of rain and back to dry conditions over and over again throughout the day.

At times we will see the sun come out but those times won’t last for more than 10 minutes before the clouds return. This type of weather is expected to continue now through at least Sunday morning as an upper-level system continues to slowly track to the east.

Spring weather is expected to return on Monday after temperatures cool through the weekend.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.