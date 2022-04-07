By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – New legislation in Harrisburg could give Pennsylvania its first official state candy, and it’s all thanks to student lobbyists.

A bill to make the Hershey’s Kiss the official state candy cleared its first hurdle, according to our partners at the Post-Gazette.

The efforts started last year with students at Newtown Middle School in Bucks County as a social studies project.

The legislation passed the Senate State Government committee 10-1, the Post-Gazette reports, with Sen. Dan Laughlin as the only opposing vote because he said he has three chocolatiers in his district.

But lawmakers from other parts of the state want to add the York Peppermint Patty as a runner-up and Wilbur Chocolates as a potential candidate, the Post-Gazette reports.

The legislation still needs to pass the full Senate and House before getting to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk before the end of the legislative session.