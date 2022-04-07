By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for two missing boys who are believed to be in danger and haven’t been seen since Tuesday in central Pennsylvania.

State police put out a missing endangered person advisory for Wyatt and Jaxton Henderson, ages 6 and 2.

Clinton County – Missing Endangered Person Advisory: Lock Haven PD is searching for Wyatt and Jaxton HENDERSHOT, 6 and 2 Years of Age. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/V6Ddu81Zj2 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 7, 2022

Police said the boys were last seen with Sean Hendershot Jr. near the Lucky Seven Travel Plaza in Lock Haven, Clinton County.

The 32-year-old man drives a 2013 silver Jeep Patriot with the Pennsylvania license plate FTK9806, police said.

Police couldn’t give a description of the clothes Wyatt and Jaxton were wearing but said both have brown hair and brown eyes.

Troopers said the boys are believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information should call 911.