HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – Tuesday night on Eighth Street in Homestead, police said a man was assaulted during what he described as being a false traffic stop.

The man told police that two men pulled him over in a white Impala with police lights. The victim said the men were wearing police jackets.

“If we can’t trust the police, then who can we trust?” said Homestead resident Rachel Serbin. “But it’s not their fault because they’re being impostured.”

The victim says the men walked up to his car, beat him up and then took his phone.

Serbin said something like this happened before where criminals were targeting women. She said she’s extra cautious when it comes to being pulled over.

“I was always told to make a phone call to the police,” said Serbin. “Let them know I am being pulled over for something, so you have verification because you’re by yourself.”

Police confirm that’s exactly what you should do if you aren’t certain about an unmarked cop car pulling you over.

They say slow down to the speed limit or less, put on your flashers, and drive to an area that is well-lit or has plenty of people around.

For now, the investigation is being treated as an assault and possibly a road rage incident, according to police. Allegheny County police will now be in charge of the investigation, in hopes that their resources will help track down the suspects.