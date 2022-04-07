By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It turns out that Pittsburgh is a pretty great place to live if you're interested in staying in the house.
“Yinz stayin’ inside da haase on da caaach,” as we like to say.
Joybird analyzed the 50 largest cities in America and scored them using average rent prices, remote jobs, food delivery, and internet speed.
Based on lower rent prices and great housing price-to-income ratio, Pittsburgh found itself ranked fourth-best in the country.
Coming in first was Raleigh, North Carolina.
You check out Joybird’s full study at this link.