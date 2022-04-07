By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ke'Bryan Hayes left Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals due to an apparent injury.
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ third baseman was removed from the game in the bottom of the first inning on Opening Day due to an apparent thumb injury. Hayes, who missed two months of last season with a wrist injury, suffered the apparent injury when trying to catch a popup in left field at Busch Stadium.
#Cardinals already lead 1-0 and Ke'Bryan Hayes is suddenly hurt..
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 7, 2022

Hayes leaves with an injured thumb!!!
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 7, 2022
Hayes was replaced at third base by Diego Castillo.
The Pirates and Hayes are reportedly working toward a long-term contract extension. The reported eight-year deal is worth $70 million, Robert Murray of FanSided reported Thursday.
#Pirates are in agreement with Ke'Bryan Hayes on a 8-year, $70M contract extension, per @Ken_Rosenthal & @ByRobertMurray
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 7, 2022