PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The forecast for today will be highly dependent on where you are.

Right Now: Scattered rain for the morning rush mainly in Westmoreland County. Brief break then scattered rain moves back in.

Alert: Nothing for now. The worst of the rain is through our area.

Aware: Snow showers with little to no impact are expected at times this weekend.

This morning scattered showers are expected for Westmoreland County and places east of there.

If you’re in Allegheny county you will see an isolated rain chance through the morning commute with a brief hour or two break before scattered showers move in from the southwest. The brief break occurs in Westmoreland County around noon and lasts for maybe an hour before the scattered off and on rain showers are set to move in from the west. There will be a chance for rain through the day.

Temperatures will start off mild for this time of the year with morning lows dipping to the mid to upper 40s. Highs today will likely be a couple of degrees below yesterday’s 58 that we hit for a high. I have dropped us to 56 for today’s high and I think similar to yesterday that the forecast is pretty aggressive with our high temperatures. I would not be surprised if we struggle to get back to the mid-50s with all the rain around and cooler conditions moving in.

In the overnight hours, we were dealing with a cool front that was sliding through that was the trigger for rain. Today’s rain chance will come as winds converge at the surface and diverge aloft. The cause for this is an upper-level system that is slowly tracking to the east.

It will have an impact on our weather through at least Sunday with cooler weather rolling in as the trough passes by. Upper-level lows are always a challenge to forecast when it comes to the timing of rain.

I will maintain a scattered rain chance through Saturday with just morning snow showers expected on Sunday.

Once again over the next seven days, I have a chance for rain on each of the days as even after the upper low passes by we will continue to have chances for rain.

