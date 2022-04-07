By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – New Kensington-Arnold teachers are going on strike next week.

The union representing teachers at the New Kensington-Arnold School District said employees don’t want to go on strike but they’ve been without a contract since September 2021 and haven’t been able to agree to one after meeting with the school board nearly 20 times since 2020.

New Kensington-Arnold Education Association president Ashley Pujol said the only outstanding issue is health care premiums. Pujol said the district wants to increase health care premiums by 100% and has been unwilling to reach a “reasonable” agreement.

Until April 11, Pujol said the union will be available to meet with the district to negotiate and stop the strike.

“Our members want nothing more than to continue working and being in their classrooms with their students. The board must understand that this situation is entirely of their making,” Pujol said in the statement.