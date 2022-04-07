STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Spring football is underway in Happy Valley.

There is plenty of optimism surrounding the program, especially having one of the top recruiting classes in the country combined with a ton of returning talent.

Two big parts of that top-ranked recruiting class are quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nick Singleton. Both were considered five-star high school players last fall and both have enrolled early so they can take part in spring practice.

The first thing you notice about Allar is his size. He’s listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds. He literally stands out on the practice field.

“I would just say the future is in bright hands,” said PSU cornerback and Penn Hills native Daequan Hardy. “I’ve watched Drew Allar in practice, he’s got a great release, he’s smart and he’s making great decisions on the field. He just has to keep learning and keep growing.”

“We’ve got some good, young players coming into the program,” said Monroeville native and PSU associate head coach Terry Smith. “Obviously, our class was a top-10 class nationally, and we’re looking forward to some of those freshmen making an immediate impact. And then the veteran guys who maybe haven’t played that much football but now it’s their turn.”

While recruits like Allar and Singleton have bright long-term futures, Penn State is also looking to add more players from the transfer portal, part of the new world order in college football.

“I think you really need to do both,” said PSU head coach James Franklin. “You always have to be thinking short term and how can we maximize what we have right now but also build for the future.”

Smith, who is now in his ninth year at Penn State, likes what he sees so far this year.

“Our guys are flying around and learning new things,” Smith said. “They’re eager to pull it all together and just play without thought, to be able to run to the football fast and make some plays. We’re happy where we are right now and looking forward to the next nine days that we have left.”

The Blue-White game is set for April 23 at 2 pm. You can expect a ton of people for that game. The last time PSU held a spring game was in 2019 and 61,000 fans attended.