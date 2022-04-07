By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Baseball season is here and we now know who will be on the 2022 Pittsburgh Pirates when the first pitch is thrown.
The team sent out its Opening Day active roster on Thursday morning.
When the Pirates take on the Cardinals in St. Louis, they will have 14 pitchers and 14 position players in uniform.
Pitchers
- Anthony Banda
- David Bednar
- JT Brubaker
- Wil Crowe
- Aaron Fletcher
- Heath Hembree
- Mitch Keller
- Dillon Peters
- Jose Quintana
- Chris Stratton
- Zach Thomson
- Duane Underwood Jr.
- Bryse Wilson
- Miguel Yajure
Position Players
- Diego Castillo
- Michael Chavis
- Ben Gamel
- Ke’Bryan Hayes
- Andrew Knapp
- Kevin Newman
- Hoy Park
- Jake Marisnick
- Roberto Perez
- Bryan Reynolds
- Yoshi Tsutsugo
- Cole Tucker
- Josh VanMeter
- Daniel Veogelback
The Pirates also made the announcement they added catcher Andrew Knapp and outfielder Jake Marisnick to the active roster. To make room for them, Greg Allen was placed on the 60-day injured list and pitcher Adonis Medina was designated for assignment.
The 2022 season starts today in St. Louis at 4:15 p.m.