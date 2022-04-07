By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt’s chancellor has informed the university of his intention to resign in summer 2023.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced on Thursday that he will resign his position effective next summer but will remain as a full-time faculty member in the physics and astronomy department.

“Serving as chancellor at one of the greatest public research universities in the nation is deeply fulfilling and rewarding,” Gallagher wrote in a letter to the university. “I am very proud of where Pitt is today, and I think the University is well-positioned for a new leader to take the helm and thrive.”

The 59-year-old Gallagher has led the university since 2014 when h took over for Mark Nordenberg.

Prior to coming to Pitt, Gallagher spent more than 20 years in public service, including being director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology as well as the acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Pitt’s Board of Trustees is expected to kick off a national search and expects to name his successor before his resignation takes effect.