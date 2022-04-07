By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing and endangered teen.

Police say Rajae Allen, 13, was last seen in Oakland around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing black clothing and a purple jacket. He is described as 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and black hair.
He is known to frequent the North Side and Mt. Oliver areas.
Call police at (412) 323-7141 with any information.