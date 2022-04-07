By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With less than two weeks to go to file your taxes, the United Way is offering free tax prep help.

The program is available to low-income residents in Allegheny, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The goal is to help local families get the refunds they deserve.

Help is available now through April 14.

For more information, visit Pa211SW.org or call 211.

Assistance is also available for those who prefer to do their taxes on their own. Click here.

Get Your Refund is available too for individuals and families with a total annual income up to $66,000.