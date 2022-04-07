PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A wanted man accused of raping a teenager was apprehended by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies.

According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Dondre Kelly of West Mifflin allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a teen in a motel in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday. Kelly is also accused of making the child do drugs, including cocaine and marijuana.

The Allegheny County Police Department filed an arrest warrant on Wednesday and requested help from one of Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Squads. Sheriff’s deputies spent hours looking for Kelly. They conducted surveillance at a motel in Jefferson Hills because they believed he was hiding out there.

“We were requested assistance this morning. They did several interviews and developed information that Mr. Kelly was in the Jefferson Hills Motel on Route 51. They had set up surveillance on the room while the other was sitting on the room waiting for the rest of the team to get there. Mr. Kelly and a female came out of the hotel room and Mr. Kelly had a hoody over his head and a mask over his face. They were able to tell it was him before he could get in a car and drive away,” said Chief Deputy Jack Kearney.

Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the vehicle and took Kelly into custody on Thursday afternoon. Kearney said sheriff’s deputies knew they had to find Kelly as soon as possible.

“Just because of the nature of the crime and the age of the victim, they are all tough. But when it involves children, it’s really tough,” Kearney said.

Sheriff’s deputies have searched for Kelly before. They arrested him in 2018 when he was on their “most wanted” list. They said he had violated his probation from a 2015 robbery.

Kelly is charged with statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minor, rape, sexual assault, concealment – whereabouts of child, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, criminal use of communication facility, two counts of prohibited acts, indecent exposure, four counts of indecent assault and open lewdness.

Kelly is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.