GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County mother is on the run while the father of her one child is in jail.

Both are charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other counts, after state police said their baby suffered brain injuries as a result of abuse.

State police first got word on the child’s injuries after the infant was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where doctors determined the boy had two separate brain bleeds from two incidents at different times.

The child’s father, Matthew Davis, told investigators that he did not know how the baby was injured. Meanwhile, the search for the child’s mom, Danielle Thompson, is on. She was previously charged in 2019 with leaving her two other children in apartment investigators said was a mess. Police said the little boy’s home in the latest case was the same.

“When we were at the house, there appeared to be bed bugs, and the living conditions were deplorable for a child,” trooper Stephen Limani said.

The injured boy is recovering, while the children from the other incident in 2019 are staying with their grandmother.

Davis is in the Westmoreland County Jail. If you know the whereabouts of Thompson, you are asked to call the state police.