By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is accused of shoplifting over $10,000 worth of items from several stores.
West Mifflin police said 35-year-old Carrie Ann Schuck was arrested after a multi-jurisdictional investigation into retail theft.
According to police, Schuck shoplifted from Kohls, Targets and Ulta, getting away with over $9,500 worth of merchandise.
Police said she was taken into custody at the Century Plaza Shopping Center on Tuesday after a months-long investigation by detectives in West Mifflin and Robinson Township.
Schuck is behind bars in the Allegheny County jail.