By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 NFL league year is officially underway.

The Steelers have a busy offseason ahead, as the team looks to the future without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Keep up to date with KDKA’s Steelers free agency tracker as Pittsburgh navigates its offseason. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST ON STEELERS FREE AGENTS:

April 8, 1:31 p.m.

Linebacker Robert Spillane signed a one-year restricted free agent tender.

March 18, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys confirm they are signing James Washington for a 1-year contract.

March 18, 7:04 p.m.

Former Steelers wide receiver James Washington is reportedly signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

March 18, 4:53 p.m.

Gunner Olszewski, an All-Pro kick returner, is signing with Pittsburgh, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

March 18, 4:25 p.m.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is headed to Kanas City.

March 17, 10:34 p.m.

A Steelers wide receiver is reportedly headed elsewhere. Ray-Ray McCloud is signing with the 49ers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

March 17, 10:08 p.m.

The Steelers have reportedly re-signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

March 17, 5:30 p.m.

All of the official signings here …

March 16, 6:09 p.m.

Former Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $16 million with the Steeles, Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

March 16, 4:03 p.m.

The Steelers have released offensive lineman Zach Banner, the team announced.

The team saves $5 million against the salary cap, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

March 16, 3:16 p.m.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins signed a one-year restricted free agent tender, the team announced.

March 15, 4:58 p.m.

The Steelers are signing cornerback Levi Wallace, according to reports.

Brian Batko with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the team is signing the former Buffalo Bill.

March 15, 4:04 p.m.

The Steelers announced the signing of safety Miles Killebrew.

March 15, 11:50 a.m.

Steelers to sign OL James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, sources said.

March 15, 11:08 a.m.

Pittsburgh will bring back DT Montravius Adams, a late-season acquisition in 2021 who performed well in the Steelers’ march toward a playoff spot.

March 14, 6:56 p.m.

Pittsburgh has reportedly signed offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

March 14, 5:31 p.m.

The Steelers are reportedly re-signing offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala.

“Had interest elsewhere but returns to Pittsburgh, where he’s manned the right side the last two years,” Garafolo tweeted.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the three-year deal is worth $29.25 million.

March 14, 5:17 p.m.

Pittsburgh announced it signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year deal.

March 14, 1 p.m.

The Steelers reportedly reached a deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is expected to succeed Roethlisberger.