By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 NFL league year is officially underway.

The Steelers have a busy offseason ahead, as the team looks to the future without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Keep up to date with KDKA’s Steelers free agency tracker as Pittsburgh navigates its offseason. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST ON STEELERS FREE AGENTS:

April 8, 1:31 p.m.

Linebacker Robert Spillane signed a one-year restricted free agent tender.

March 18, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys confirm they are signing James Washington for a 1-year contract.

March 18, 7:04 p.m.

Former Steelers wide receiver James Washington is reportedly signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Steelers’ WR James Washington is going back to his home state of Texas and signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

March 18, 4:53 p.m.

Gunner Olszewski, an All-Pro kick returner, is signing with Pittsburgh, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Former #Patriots All-Pro kick returner Gunner Olszewski is headed to the #Steelers, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth $4.2M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

March 18, 4:25 p.m.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is headed to Kanas City.

March 17, 10:34 p.m.

A Steelers wide receiver is reportedly headed elsewhere. Ray-Ray McCloud is signing with the 49ers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

WR/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud is signing with the #49ers on a two-year deal, per source. McCloud led NFL in punt return yards (367) and also caught 39 passes for the Steelers last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2022

March 17, 10:08 p.m.

The Steelers have reportedly re-signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Steelers have agreed to re-sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon on a two-year, $8 million deal, per sources. Witherspoon was an unrestricted free agent after being acquired last season from Seattle for a 2023 fifth-round draft choice. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 18, 2022

March 17, 5:30 p.m.

All of the official signings here …

We have signed QB Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2022

We have signed CB Levi Wallace to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2022

We have signed OL Mason Cole to a three-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2022

We have signed LB Myles Jack to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2022

March 16, 6:09 p.m.

Former Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $16 million with the Steeles, Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Myles Jack is STILL only 26 and a very productive players as he lead #Jaguars with 108 tackles last year. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) March 16, 2022

March 16, 4:03 p.m.

The Steelers have released offensive lineman Zach Banner, the team announced.

We have terminated the contract of OT Zach Banner. @BordasLaw https://t.co/KHqH0BYWiV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2022

The team saves $5 million against the salary cap, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Zach Banner prided himself on being a vocal leader on the OL and wanted to have roots in Pittsburgh, but the football reality is he couldn't get consistently back on the field after the ACL tear at the start of the 2020 season. https://t.co/I0slZSMoEk — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 16, 2022

March 16, 3:16 p.m.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins signed a one-year restricted free agent tender, the team announced.

QB Dwayne Haskins has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2022

March 15, 4:58 p.m.

The Steelers are signing cornerback Levi Wallace, according to reports.

Brian Batko with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the team is signing the former Buffalo Bill.

Can confirm Steelers will sign outside cornerback Levi Wallace, who was a Steelers-killer while with the Bills. Picked off Ben Roethlisberger in 2020, Duck Hodges in 2019. Two years, $8 million per @Schultz_Report — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) March 15, 2022

March 15, 4:04 p.m.

The Steelers announced the signing of safety Miles Killebrew.

We have signed S Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 15, 2022

March 15, 11:50 a.m.

Steelers to sign OL James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, sources said.

The #Steelers are signing OL James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. 💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

March 15, 11:08 a.m.

Pittsburgh will bring back DT Montravius Adams, a late-season acquisition in 2021 who performed well in the Steelers’ march toward a playoff spot.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams is signing back with the Steelers on a 2-year, $5 million contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

March 14, 6:56 p.m.

Pittsburgh has reportedly signed offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Cardinals and Vikings’ center Mason Cole intends to sign a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

March 14, 5:31 p.m.

The Steelers are reportedly re-signing offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The #Steelers are bringing back OT Chukwuma Okorafor, sources tell me and @AKinkhabwala. Had interest elsewhere but returns to Pittsburgh, where he’s manned the right side the last two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

“Had interest elsewhere but returns to Pittsburgh, where he’s manned the right side the last two years,” Garafolo tweeted.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the three-year deal is worth $29.25 million.

Steelers are giving their right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor a three-year, $29.25 million deal, including $20.5 million in first two years, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

March 14, 5:17 p.m.

Pittsburgh announced it signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year deal.

We have signed CB Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2022

March 14, 1 p.m.

The Steelers reportedly reached a deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is expected to succeed Roethlisberger.