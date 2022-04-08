By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Concerns over staffing and inmate safety were the topics of discussion at an Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board hearing.READ MORE: Bartram House Bakery Employee Accused Of Stealing And Burglary
However, frustrations mounted because some board members as well as Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald were not at the hearing.
The jail officers’ union president said there’s a crisis at the jail due to staffing issues.READ MORE: Multiple Vehicles Involved In Crash After Tree Falls Across Rt. 51 In Forward Twp.
“We have 28 officers that have a year in and in they have over 1,700 hours of overtime in the last month, 1,700 hours of overtime,” said Brin Englert, the union president. “That’s 70 hours every month.”
“People are dying, people are sick, people are losing their legs in jail, and we have officers acting as medical personnel,” said Tanisha Long, a local activist.MORE NEWS: Man Pleads Guilty To Third-Degree Murder In 2020 Brighton Heights Deadly Shooting Case
Next week, Allegheny County is holding a virtual career fair and there are at least 44 openings for jobs.