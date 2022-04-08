By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
WEXFORD (KDKA) – A man is accused of robbing a North Hills bakery where he worked.
Lloyd McCoy is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking.
He is accused of stealing more than $2,500 from the Bartram House Bakery in Wexford in February.
According to police, McCoy had a key to get into the bakery and had the combination to the safe.