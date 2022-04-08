IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
Deadly Crash, Local TV, Sunset Drive, Washington County, West Pike Run Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 13-year-old boy died after a single-vehicle crash in West Pike Run Township, Washington County on Friday, authorities said.

Jayden Anderson was in the front seat of a vehicle traveling eastbound on Sunset Drive when the driver lost control during a curve around 4:30 p.m., the coroner said. The boy was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh, the coroner said. No word on their conditions.

Police are investigating the crash.