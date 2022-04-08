By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A passenger in a car involved in a crash in the Hill District is accused of punching the other driver in the head, knocking him unconscious.

Police said the crash happened just before noon on Centre Avenue.

Once the cars were stopped, police said Daquawn Crosby got out and punched the driver of the other car in the head. The victim fell backward and ended up unconscious.

“He punched him right in the face, right in the face. You could see the blood around his teeth,” said Jennifer Callahan, who lives nearby.

Crosby ran off, but police caught him near the corner of Wylie Avenue and Devilliers Street. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“This violence has got to stop. If you have an accident, people are allowed to get out. That’s what you’re supposed to do, exchange information. But to go and do an assault on anyone, but especially a senior citizen, to punch him in the face — the violence in this town has got to stop,” Callahan said.

Police said more charges are coming against Crosby.