MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) – Impactful stories were shared at a city-wide stop the violence prayer vigil in Mount Oliver on Friday.

The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace brought the community together to pray for peace in Pittsburgh. Several people spoke during the vigil, including 7-year-old Benjamin Miller. He bravely shared his story about how gun violence has affected him.

“She got shot and killed. It made me feel sad,” Miller said.

On his 5th birthday in November 2019, Miller learned his aunt, 18-year-old Elarrah Saunders Findley, was killed in Wilkinsburg.

Then a few years later he was a witness to a shooting. In July 2021, Miller was at his football practice in the South Side Slopes when a 29-year-old Darian Simpkins was shot and killed at Quarry Field.

“We were running down the field and we heard a loud noise and our coach told us to get on our knees, so we got on our knees,” Miller said.

Rev. Eileen Smith doesn’t want any child to have to go through that type of trauma. Smith is the Executive Director of the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace. She invited the community to gather and pray at Potters House Ministries Friday night.

“We are here to gather together and just get closer together as a community and be on one accord to fight against this disease of violence,” Smith said. “To pray for peace, to pray for our city, to pray for our youth, to pray for this violence that has become an epidemic, to pray for government, to pray for churches, to pray for unity. This is what we need right now because nothing else is really working.”

According to police, there have been at least 19 homicides in Pittsburgh in 2022, versus 13 homicides at this time last year.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert spoke at the vigil. He talked about how violence causes trauma for many people, including families, schools and officers.

“We’re all impacted by this violence, and we have to do everything we can to work together to figure this out. It can’t just be talk. It’s gotta be action,” Chief Schubert said.

Even though there’s been a spike in shootings, the organization’s peacemakers aren’t giving up. The organization works tirelessly on the streets to prevent shootings.

“I’m tired of people saying, ‘I’m so sick of it.’ We’ve been to so many, we’re numb. When are we all gonna get off the wheel? Let’s get off it together,” said Donn Rick Bigelow, a peacemaker for South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace.

The organization wants to make Pittsburgh a safer place for all children. Miller said he wants to move away from Pittsburgh because too many people are getting killed.

“I want it to stop. … I don’t want anyone else getting killed,” Miller said.

Several speakers said there is a huge need for gun legislation and for funding for organizations.

This was the third gathering this week focused on doing something about all the violence in the city.