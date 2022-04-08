PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a driver who nearly hit a police cruiser in Armstrong County and took off.
The wild chase began in Kiski Township and ended in Parks Township. Police are trying to identify the driver.
Investigators said officers were driving on Garver's Ferry Road when the driver of a white Mitsubishi Outlander nearly hit the cruiser.
Police tried to pull the driver over in Parks Township, but the driver went off the road and across a creek. At that point, police stopped chasing because of safety concerns.
Anyone with information should contact Kiski Township police.