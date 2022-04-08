Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Daisy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This big, beautiful gal is Daisy! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization and is eager for the chance to find her new family. Daisy can be shy around new people, but once she warms up she is very sweet! She walks nicely on a leash and enjoys taking her time on leisurely strolls. Daisy would prefer to be the only pet in the home, but that’s only because she wants all of the love for herself! Does Daisy sound like the missing piece to your family?

To find out more about how to adopt Daisy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Cera and Azzie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Cera came to us in August. She had an Upper Respiratory Infection upon arrival. Was treated at the vet and it returned. She was seen by a specialist to determine no nasal birth defect and the best antibiotic to use since her nasal discharge continued. She now is stating a 4-6 month regime of antibiotic, but she is growing up here in the shelter except when she was with a foster. We are looking for a foster to adopt home for her where she can settle in, but we will continue covering her medical for this period. She is affectionate when she knows you, but is shy at first. CAN YOU BE HER ANGEL?

To find out more about how to adopt Cera, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Azzie’s owners went through a divorce. She was living with friends who were not responsible pet owners. Azzie delivered a litter of puppies, and we took her in to help. She lived with another older dog and lives with several dogs in her foster home. Azzie is 6-years-old.

To find out more about how to adopt Azzie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

