By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews have their hands full with a house fire in Armstrong County.READ MORE: Second Eaglet Hatches At U.S. Steel Bald Eagles' Nest
911 dispatchers have confirmed to the KDKA that the coroner has been called to the scene of a fire at a home on Banfield Road in Gilpin Township.READ MORE: Man Arrested After Swallowing Live Ammunition Outside Of Mid-Town Plaza In Apollo
The scene remains very active as of 6:30 a.m. this morning.
A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Sunshine Turns Into Scattered Showers On Friday
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details