By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman and two juveniles were taken to the hospital after an assault in Hazelwood.
Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Gloster Street around 9:20 a.m. Friday.
Police said officers found an injured woman who said she had been attacked.
The woman and two juveniles were evaluated at the scene then taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.
The suspect was arrested on scene and has charges pending against him. Police identified him as 32-year-old Devon Lamont Oatneal.
Amy Wadas will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.