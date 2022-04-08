By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket are being pulled from store shelves ahead of the Easter holiday.
The company who makes the candy is recalling the products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.
For the lot and UPC codes on the recalled items, check the FDA’s website at this link.
There are no reported illnesses here in the United States, but cases have been reported in Europe.
Anyone who has bought the products can call the company’s customer service line to request a refund. The number is: 1-800-688-3552.