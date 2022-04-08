By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you feel like Pittsburgh hasn’t seen a lot of sun this year, you wouldn’t be wrong.

We’ll be 100 days into 2022 on Sunday, but a small number of those days have had any sun.

Since the start of the year, Pittsburgh has seen four days that were either sunny or mostly sunny. Forty-six days have been partly cloudy and 48 have been mostly cloudy to overcast.

So far, out of the 98 days we’ve made it through, more than half have had measurable rain.

The next few days aren’t looking too promising. An area of low pressure is swinging through Friday, bringing the chance for showers. Falling temperatures will switch the rain to a wintry mix lasting through most of Saturday with highs only in the mid-40s.

Sunday morning will be a cold start with snow showers, though there will be little to no accumulation expected. Highs get back near 50 Sunday.

There is some hope in the forecast: after a wintry weekend, we rebound back to the mid-60s Monday with sunshine, then we’ll make it to the 70s on Tuesday.