Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
PTL Links: April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022 at 9:15 am
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Steel City Con
Paint Monkey
Pittsburgh Marathon
P3R
Zorros Restaurant
“SWAT” on CBS
Canine Companions
KDKA Pups on Facebook
