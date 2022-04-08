GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Driven by the high cost of gas, the number of cars being stolen at gas stations across the country is on the rise.

One of those cases happened right here in Greensburg this week, so what can you do to protect yourself?

It’s the kind of crime we generally don’t give a second thought but it’s becoming more evident that we should.

The police understand our complacency.

“It’s easy to think we’re just going to pump gas and then nothing is going to happen because typically, nothing does happen,” said Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning.

When Angela Piper’s car was stolen from a Greensburg gas station, Denning said it wasn’t a ploy to steal a resellable car.

“A guy we believe just needed a ride back to Indiana,” he explained. “He was desperate. He found the opportunity, popped in, and took it, the vehicle has been recovered. You know he has been subsequently arrested. But we do believe that that that was the case there. He just needed a ride.”

While Darryl Higgins is in custody and Piper’s Subaru has since been recovered, Denning says it illustrates that your vehicle could be taken in just a matter of seconds and that’s fueled by the price of gas, in his view.

“I do believe it’s going to become more and more common,” he said.

Chief Denning said while it’s a concern at the pump, there are easy steps to take to avoid this situation such as locking your doors and taking your keys with you when you leave the pump and go into the store.

It’s why he said we inadvertently provide those looking to steal a car the opportunity.

As Micah Smith filled her tank in Jeannette, her keys were in her hand.

“I feel like whenever you get out of your car to get some gas lock your door because people are crazy out here,” she said. “You don’t look around. You don’t look around just you’re minding your own business. Meanwhile, there may be others watching you.”

Chief Denning said in the case of Piper, she did see the guy coming but it happened too fast for her to stop it.

He added that while your phone may fill the time, it’s a distraction.

“It doesn’t matter where you live, you know, or where you’re from or what kind of vehicle you have that opportunity is there sometimes people will be desperate and I’ll take it,” he said.

Chief Denning said to lock the door, even if you get back in while the gas is pumping to warm up.

He said, lastly, if the door is locked, the thief will likely see a locked door as too much of an obstacle to deal with.