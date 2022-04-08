IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Police said three men were detained by police, one of whom is suspected of being the shooter.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Broadway Avenue, Local TV, Shooting, Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured after a shooting in Stowe Township.

READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies In Washington County Crash

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

READ MORE: Man Accused Of Assaulting Other Driver After Crash In Hill District

County police said officials were notified of a shooting Friday in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue. First responders found the victim, who was shot multiple times in the arm and abdomen, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

MORE NEWS: Police: Driver Takes Off After Nearly Hitting Officer's Cruiser

Police said three men were detained by police, one of whom is suspected of being the shooter.