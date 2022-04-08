By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured after a shooting in Stowe Township.
READ MORE: Man Accused Of Assaulting Other Driver After Crash In Hill District
County police said officials were notified of a shooting Friday in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue. First responders found the victim, who was shot multiple times in the arm and abdomen, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Police said three men were detained by police, one of whom is suspected of being the shooter.