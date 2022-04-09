By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation has begun after a kayaker alerted police, EMS, and river rescue to a body near the Ohio River.
Around 5:30 p.m., first responders arrived and a kayaker pointed them toward a location on the shore of the river.
It was there they found the body, which was taken to river rescue’s North Shore boathouse to be taken to the county medical examiner.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will determine the identity of the victim as well as the cause of death.
