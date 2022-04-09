By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ERIE COUNTY (KDKA) — Erie's public schools will soon have metal detectors after a school shooting earlier this week.
There will also be increased security when students and teachers return from spring break.
Teachers were refusing to return to class in-person until the school made security changes.
Police say a student shot and wounded another student on Tuesday.