The suspect who is accused of shooting another student at Erie High School is in custody
ERIE COUNTY (KDKA) — Erie’s public schools will soon have metal detectors after a school shooting earlier this week.

There will also be increased security when students and teachers return from spring break.

Teachers were refusing to return to class in-person until the school made security changes.

Police say a student shot and wounded another student on Tuesday.