By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Overnight, Pittsburgh police launched an investigation into a shooting in the Hill District.

There was an active scene on Webster Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

KDKA-TV cameras captured a vehicle and a home riddled with bullet holes.

Witnesses on the scene tell us they heard dozens of shots going off.

“I just heard a bunch of shots going off. I hit the deck. She was walking around. We didn’t quite understand at the moment. We had to tackle the dog, [and] he was confused. Just a frightening moment all around,” David Flynn, a witness, said. “This is the third shooting in two months, three weeks really. But third I’ve seen police really have to respond to. I know it’s time. I really have to move.”

Thankfully, no injuries are being reported.