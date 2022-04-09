IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
Exotic says the recently retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is his stepson's hero
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Exotic, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An unusual request for Ben Roethlisberger.

Tiger King Joe Exotic is requesting an autographed jersey.

Joe posted the request on Facebook saying the jersey would be for his stepson.

He says that every kid needs a hero, and Roethlisberger is his.

Right now, Exotic is serving a 21 year sentence in prison for an attempted murder-for-hire plot.