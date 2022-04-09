By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An unusual request for Ben Roethlisberger.
Tiger King Joe Exotic is requesting an autographed jersey.
Joe posted the request on Facebook saying the jersey would be for his stepson.
He says that every kid needs a hero, and Roethlisberger is his.
Right now, Exotic is serving a 21 year sentence in prison for an attempted murder-for-hire plot.