By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The New Kensington-Arnold School District reached an agreement with its teachers union.
That's according to the PSEA Southwestern Region Advocacy Coordinator, who confirmed this with KDKA this morning.
The teachers have been without a contract since September.
They were set to strike on Monday if a deal could not be reached.