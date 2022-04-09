By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tributes are pouring in for Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died this morning in South Florida.

He was killed in a severe car wreck, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter who spoke with Haskins’ agent.

Haskins’ fellow teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers are in shock and are reacting to the news of his sudden and untimely passing.

Fellow Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph tweeted one word: “Devastated.”

Cornerback Joe Haden tweeted, “Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️ Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️ Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson also left a message for his teammate on social media:

“I love you bra! You had so much ahead of you! Watch over me family…” Johnson wrote on his Instagram story with a picture of Haskins.

RayRay McCloud III, another wide receiver, wrote, “Brahhhhhh😓,” seemingly in reference to Haskins’ passing.

Pat Freiermuth wrote “Love Bro❤️” on his Instagram story along with a picture of Haskins.

The Watt brothers also voiced their heartbreak over the loss of their teammate on Twitter.

“The world lost a great person today,” T.J. Watt wrote on Twitter. “When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever.”

“Such heartbreaking news. Gone way too soon. Rest In Peace Dwayne 🙏🏼” Derek Watt tweeted.

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin also issued a statement with the Steelers organization, expressing disbelief and heartbreak at the young player’s death:

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Some athletes have criticized the phrasing of Schefter’s original tweet, which noted that he was “struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.”

