PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a chilly start to our Saturday with a light scattered wintry mix lasting through much of the day with highs only in the mid 40s.

Graupel is something you might see around which are soft snow pellets, not hail.

Most of the wintry mix will stay east.

Expect just wet roadways as many areas are above the freezing mark.

Tomorrow morning will be a cold start with snow showers and little to no accumulation expected.

The ridges have a better shot in the higher elevations to see light accumulation. Highs get back near 50 Sunday.

After a bit of a wintry weekend, we rebound back to the mid 60s Monday with more rain as a warm front moves through the region before the 70s return on Tuesday!